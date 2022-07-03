Cardi B name-drops late WWE star Jimmy Snuka in her new track; Daughter Tamina Snuka REACTS

Cardi B recently revealed in Q&A with fans how she loves wrestling after name-dropping late WWE Hall of Famer, Jimmy Snuka in her new song. Cardi B recently dropped her newest single Hot S**t in collaboration with Lil Durk and Kanye West. In the song, the rapper makes a reference to Snuka as she sings, "Now this that hot s**t Jimmy Snuka off the / top rope superfly s**t. Snuka who was popularly known as "Superfly" passed away in 2017.

Cardi's homage to the WWE star was noticed by a fan who asked her about her love for the sport and she replied saying, "YES I LOVE WRESTLING….I kinda wonder if this new generation was going to know who I’m talking about." The mention of Snuka in her latest single also caught the eye of the wrestler's daughter, Tamina Snuka who also responded to Cardi B on Twitter.

Responding to Cardi's nod to her father, Tamina replied to the rapper on Twitter and said, "I know who you talking about." Smackdown superstar Natalya also responded to Cardi and wrote, "We love you back." The rapper's new track has become a chart-topper already. The song recently also hit the headlines for Kanye West's verse which makes a reference to his and Kim Kardashian's kids.

West in the new song raps, "Another headline, ‘Where your head at?’ / ‘N—a, go home, where your kids at?’ / They be on my nerve, they be on my nerve." Earlier this year, the rapper spoke about Kardashian not allowing him to meet his kids and also publically slammed her for allowing North to post videos on TikTok.

