Cardi B & Normani SLAM trolls who are suggesting Wild Side should’ve been a solo; Here’s what they said

Singers and recent collaborators Normani and Cardi B recently shut down trolls who criticized their recent collaboration on the former’s music video “Wild Side”. Both the female rappers took to Twitter today and weighed in on a social media argument which was listing points on why the song should’ve been a Normani solo song instead of a collab between them.

The argument was that Cardi could have been brought on in a remix edition of the popular song, as people seemingly felt that Normani could’ve held it on her own. “This might be a hot take but honestlyyyy cardi should have been the remix,” one user wrote on Twitter. “idk why y’all didn’t release this song as your solo single. i get why she’s on it but shoulda been the remix in my humble opinion,” another added.

As soon as this reached WAP singer Cardi B, she had her own response to clap back, she said: “Same people that says this shit is the same people that didn’t buy shit ,don’t request on radio, not streaming not adding no value or numbers to the song but opinions on twitter for a hit tweet cause hating but keeping up with cardi it’s what in.” To which Normani instantly replied: “can’t imagine this record without you. THAT’S THE TWEET.”

Later on, she also tweeted: “I don’t think you guys understand how harddddd this woman has gone for me. you have been a champion for me throughout this whole process even when I was freaking out the night before releasing. God don’t play when it comes to His. we good sis.”

