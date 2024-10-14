Cardi B Offers Peek Into Her 32nd Birthday Party; Reveals ONE Thing She'll Never Do Again

Cardi B recently celebrated her 32nd birthday with a lavish party, giving fans a glimpse via social media. However, the rapper had more to offer than just a good time. Following the big party, she spoke out about a harsh lesson she learned while partying hard with her friends.

On Saturday, October 12, Cardi B celebrated her 32nd birthday in classic celebrity style. She threw a magnificent party, complete with glittery outfits and lively celebrations. The rapper, renowned for her popular song I Like It, didn't hold back in a sultry black minidress with a sparkly belt buckle. Cardi lovingly called it her little thotty dress.

The rapper stated how she got the dress. "The dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small, and there wasn't enough fabric," she wrote on her Instagram.

Cardi refused to let wardrobe issues ruin her night, so she went to a familiar place: Staten Dolls Gentlemen's Club, where she formerly worked as a stripper. "I got my a-- in a truck and went to Staten Dolls...because baby, NOTHING was gonna stop this night," the rapper wrote.

Cardi found the way the club staff treated her to be very special. She said she loved the fact that they don't see her as Cardi B; they still treat her like Camilla, her stripper name.

The day after the huge celebration, Cardi took to Instagram to tell how she felt and it wasn't all glitz and glam. The rapper shared a series of Instagram Stories, joking about how much she had partied and the consequences she was facing. "I will never, ever drink again," Cardi said into the camera, still wearing her makeup from the night before with her wig askew.

In one of her posts, she showed a screenshot of messages exchanged between herself and her friends, all of whom were exhausted from the previous night's festivities.

In the screenshot, one friend revealed that they had drunk a whole bottle of Hennessy. Cardi responded with a hilarious caption over the screenshot: "They need to [ban] Hennessy out this country."

Aside from the wild celebration, Cardi B's birthday also had some heartfelt moments with her family. On Friday, October 11, her children, Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3, gave her sweet handmade gifts, which she gladly shared with her Instagram followers.

She wrote that her daughter got her balloons and flowers, showing a large bouquet of pink roses. Kulture also made her mother a special card with a hand-drawn cupcake and the words, "Mom, I love you more than cupcakes." Cardi laughed as she read the message aloud.

Her son Wave also gave her a lovely gift: a handmade card covered with stickers. "Wave did this for me," Cardi shared, pointing to the blue heart on the card.

