Cardi B, Offset share first-look snaps of their newborn son, TEASE baby's name in cryptic caption

Cardi B is finally sharing the first-look snaps of her and Offset's baby boy with the world! On Thursday the WAP rapper hopped on Instagram and posted an adorable click of her 7-month-old son. The couple welcomed their second child on September 4 last year and has since kept the baby away from the camera flashes.

With the post, Cardi attached a cryptic code of emojis which many fans believe to be a hint for her newborn's name. In the pic, Cardi's baby boy dripped mommy-like swagger as he was put in a big puffer jacket, a matching blue beanie and sweats paired with diamond chains hanging from his small neck as he lay comfortably in his rocker. Fans speculated in the comments that the diamond necklace was no coincidence and again pointed out that the motif on it resembled a wave which was coincidentally one of the emojis in Cardi's mysterious caption.

Check out Cardi B's first post of her baby boy below:

Meanwhile, Offset also posted a picture of his son as he enjoyed his time in the bath and wrote a more straightforward caption that read, "WAVE SET CEPHUS," confirming fan theories that their second child is named Wave. Though Cardi has yet to explicitly validate these theories, most are sure that their son is called Wave. The pair have a flair for unique names since they previously named their firstborn, Kulture.

Check out Offset's Instagram post below:

However, The I Like It rapper has been extremely particular about keeping her son out of the public eye. Earlier in March, she posted a zoomed-in click of her son's eye and tweeted, "That's all y'all will get," when a fan urged Cardi to show him.

