Cardi B OPENS UP on not having a baby shower for her second child with Offset

Cardi B has opened up about not wanting to throw a baby shower for her second child with husband Offset. In a surprise interview with Stationhead, the rapper, 28 has shared her take on baby showers, and why she doesn’t want to throw her amid her second pregnancy. "I'm not having a baby shower. That's why I did Kulture's birthday really, really big," she said.

Adding more to the reason, the WAP rapper said she gets “overwhelmed” with big birthdays. “...I just feel like the baby shower with Kulture's birthday is just too close. Just to see the same people over again, and it's like, not doing it,” shared the mom-to-be.

Cardi B and husband Offset had recently thrown a grand birthday to their first-born Kulture, 3, on July 10. The party had a fairy-tale theme which also included an outdoor petting zoo, a balloon tunnel, Disney princesses, a towering birthday cake, a ball pit, and bowling lanes. The mom and daughter duo were seen in beautiful pink gowns at the party. The family had also made preparations to arrive in Cinderella-inspired horse-drawn carriages. Kulture, however, entered her party on a pony!

Cardi B’s due date for her second pregnancy hasn’t yet been disclosed. However, the singer was seen being super motherly to her daughter Kulture at her birthday party. Taking to Instagram, she dedicated posts to her daughter with the caption, “Forever my little baby...My cancer queen.” The singer had posted a picture of Kulture from when she was a month old, as a throwback picture.

