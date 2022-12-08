Cardi B opens up on her cosmetic surgeries; REVEALS she got a nose job and removed her butt shots

Cardi B recently interacted with her fans on Instagram live and shared some new updates on her life. Interestingly, the famous American rapper opened up on her cosmetic surgeries, to the much surprise of her followers. Cardi B admitted that she has undergone a nose job, as she wanted to 'get rid' of her real nose. She, who also opened up on getting rid of her butt shot, urged her fans and followers to do proper research if they ever want to go under the knife.

During her Instagram live, Cardi B revealed that she had undergone surgery in August, this year. However, she added that it was not cosmetic surgery, but she got around 95 percent of her butt shots, removed. "A lot of people thought as soon as I gave birth I got my body done. No, I didn’t. In August I got surgery and removed 95% of my biopolymers.. if you don’t know what it is, it’s butt shots," revealed the superstar.

"All I’m going to say is that if you are young; if you are 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you too skinny, and you be like ‘Omg I don’t have enough fat to put in my butt’ and result to butt shots, DON’T!," added Cardi B.

The American rapper on her nose job

Cardi B, who also spoke about her nose job, revealed the real reason behind her decision to get it done. "I got my nose done. I had my daddy’s nose. That had to go," she quipped.

Cardi B on why the release of her new album is delayed

In a recent interview, Cardi B had revealed that her 'anxiety' is causing a delay in the release of her new album. " I have like a couple of songs that are like definite, I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and put it out. It’s missing something. But I gotta put it out next year," she said.