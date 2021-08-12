Cardi B pokes fun at celebrities who avoid bathing; Tweets ‘Wassup with people saying they don't shower?’

After several celebrities shocked fans with their confessions about their bathing habits, rapper Cardi B weighed in and gave her two cents on the ongoing discussion. If you didn’t know, it all started when stars like Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Dax Shepherd, Kristen Bell and Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that they don't feel the need to shower very often. Bell and Kunis even detailed why they don’t feel the need to bathe their kids every day.

Now, the WAP singer, 28, opened up on the chatter and tweeted: "Wassup with people saying they don't shower?" Cardi asked her Twitter followers on Tuesday alongside a confused emoji. "It's giving itchy."

After confessions from parents--Ashton and Mila and Dax and Kristen, MCU star Gyllenhaal also admitted that he isn’t super prompt with his bathing habits: "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," he told Vanity Fair.

Since then, fans and media have been curious to know about their favourite celebrities’ bathing habits and asked stars like Dwayne Johnson and Jason Momoa in their bid to clarity!

When a Twitter fan asked Dwayne, The Rock said "Nope, I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb." "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower," he detailed.

Jason Momoa also told Access Hollywood: "I'm not starting any trends. I shower, trust me." "I'm Aquaman. I'm in the f--- water. Don't worry about it. I'm Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good," he joked.

