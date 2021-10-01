Cardi B REACTS to liposuction rumours after welcoming baby; Reveals tragic reason behind her ‘snatched’ bod

Cardi B recently open up about giving birth the second time and her experience of the delivery. For the unversed, the singer welcomed her second child, a baby boy in September. The WAP singer recently was also alleged to have gone under the knife to lose postpartum fat after delivery, in response to the scathing rumours, responded by revealing the real reason behind her “snatched” body, so soon after giving birth. In a candid confession via Instagram, the singer shared that her curvy figure was courtesy of her newborn baby boy, adding that she lost so much blood giving birth, Cardi revealed that it wouldn’t have been possible for her to go under the knife anyway.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Cardi, you so snatched. What did you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?’ You cannot do surgery after you give birth. Especially me, I lost so much blood, guys,” the mother of two revealed. One day I’ma talk to you guys about my crazy a** delivery. But anyway, yes, I look snatched,” the rapper quipped on Instagram.

Cardi even confessed how she’s struggling to get back to her pre-baby figure, and encouraged fellow moms to take their time trying to get their pre-pregnancy body back. Showing off her body from the most flattering angles in front of a mirror, Cardi said: “But I’m really like this, guys. You know I like to be real with you guys. And that’s because my skin is still loose and I still got a little pouchy-pouch right here. And oh, child, if I show y’all my back fat and my face is still so fat and my neck, but f*k it. Take ya’ll f*king time, it’s really hard dealing with kids, especially after you do two kids. After you give birth, child.”

