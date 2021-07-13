Cardi B reacts to trolls after they criticised her extravagant gifts for daughter Kulture; See what she said

Cardi B recently responded to trolls who were criticising her for gifting expensive gifts to daughter Kulture on her 3rd birthday. Scroll down to see what she said.

Singer Cardi B was recently subject to criticism after gifting her daughter Kulture a diamond charm necklace by Elliot Eliantte, which reportedly cost around USD 150,000. While celebrating Kulture’s 3rd birthday this weekend, the parents celebrated the little one’s special day with a princess-themed party and tons of presents. Apart from Cardi’s expensive jewellery gift, Kulture’s dad Offset surprised her with a USD 250,000 Richard Millie watch.

After seeing the extravagant party and presents, many social media users were quick to point out the privilege and extravagance of it all. Many took to Twitter and wrote their views for the singer who’s currently expecting her 2nd child. Cardi responded to one person on Twitter, replying to the now-deleted tweet.

When a troll said: “That necklace is worth a decent college education. Hopefully when the kid graduates she'll be able to formulate complete and coherent sentences rather than this word vomit.” Cardi said: “When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner?My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated.If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids.Fuck I look like being fly ass fuck and my kid not”

This isn’t the first time Cardi B and Offset are criticised for their over the top gifts, last year, on Kulture’s 2nd birthday, Offset was slammed online for gifting the then-two-year-old with a USD 8,000 pink Birkin bag.

Also Read: Cardi B apologises for offending Indian culture after posing as Goddess Durga; Says ‘That was not my intent’

Share your comment ×