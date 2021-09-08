Cardi B recalls being scared of working with ‘serious guy’ Vin Diesel; Looks back at making cameo in F9

After making an appearance in this summer’s hottest release--F9, Cardi B is opening up about making a cameo in the famous franchise. While chatting with People magazine, the WAP singer recalled feeling "so gangster" while playing Leysa in the film, which was released back in September. "When I was doing this character, I felt so gangster, I love it. So bossed up," Cardi B told the tabloid.

Reflecting on bonding with the film crew and even Vin Diesel, with whom she shared a scene, Cardi said: "You know Vin Diesel, he always plays this very serious guy. I was scared, but he's so nice, so dope, he makes you feel so comfortable, that's pretty cool." Cardi also revealed that in one sweet moment after filming wrapped, Diesel told Cardi B, "By the way, I really am proud of you.

Vin revealed how the rapper's cameo came to be. "I remember getting a call saying, 'Hey, Cardi B is a fan,' and saying, 'OK great, we're going to do the expected cameo but turn it on its head,'" Vin shared.

If you didn’t know, the movie follows Diesel's Dom Toretto as he's pulled back into the life of fast cars and breaking laws after he'd thought he'd left his outlaw past behind. When Dom's estranged brother, Jakob (John Cena), unexpectedly resurfaces as an assassin, Dom and his crew have to get back together to help him confront the sins of his own past and stop Jakob's plot. Apart from Cardi and Vin, F9 also stars John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren among several others.

Also Read: Vin Diesel on why Fast & Furious is ending after F10 & F11: The franchise has a soul and that soul has to rest