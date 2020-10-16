Cardi B reconciles with ex Offset after WILD Vegas birthday; Says ‘It’s hard not to talk to your best friend’

Cardi B recently confirmed that she is back with her ex-husband Offset, just 2 months after filing for a divorce. Cardi explained her recent decision to TMZ in a video, citing her reasons.

Singer Cardi B recently revealed that she’s back with ex-husband Offset. The 28-year-old WAP rapper confirmed that she and the 28-year-old Migos rapper are an item once more amid the pending divorce, via TMZ. After being seen getting cosy with her on-again, off-again ex during her birthday weekend bash in Las Vegas, as well as revealing she was in bed with him when she accidentally uploaded a risque photo to social media, she confirmed that she’s a “crazy bitch” who can’t make up her mind.

“One day I’m happy, the next day I wanna beat a n–a up…then it’s like, I start missing,” she went on to explain in a video. “It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend,” Cardi said, adding that there were sexual reasons, too: “It’s really hard to have no d**k.” She added that she’s “not bipolar,” and that she took a test to confirm that.

In case you missed it, the two were also seen packing on the PDA at Cardi’s 28th birthday party in Vegas, Offset also gifted the singer a custom Rolls Royce truck. Cardi even posted nudes of herself (now-deleted) while she was in bed with the Migos rapper.

