Cardi B REVEALS her daughter Kulture is a massive BTS fan and is 'excited' to see them at AMAs 2021

Cardi B is all set to host the American Music Awards 2021 that are being held on November 21. The rapper in her recent interaction with Entertainment Tonight spoke about the hosting gig and revealed how much she's looking forward to seeing BTS. The rapper stated that her daughter Kulture is a huge fan of the band and will be excited to see them.

The American Music Awards 2021 will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday and the ceremony is all set to be a star-studded event with who's who of the music industry in attendance. With Cardi B as host, fans are looking forward to the awards show even more.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the upcoming show, the WAP singer revealed how her 3-year-old daughter is going to be more than excited for the performance of her favourite K-Pop band, BTS at the ceremony. Talking about Kulture being a massive fan of the band, she said, "That girl listens to BTS because, you know, they're, like, more, like, friendly and they make her dance and all that stuff. So I know she gonna be excited to see them."

As for herself, the rapper mentioned that she will have as many as seven outfit changes for the evening and promised Paris runway fashion for the event.

While it was recently announced that Megan Thee Stallion won't be performing at the ceremony, the AMAs 2021 will have performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Jennifer Lopez, BTS and Coldplay are also set to perform their collab, My Universe.

