Cardi B REVEALS her kids are 'under the weather': It’s been crazy busy for me

Cardi B is taking care of her babies. The 29-year-old musician said Thursday night on Twitter that her 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and her newborn boy, born Sept. 4, are both "under the weather."

I know I haven’t been interacting with you all too much. Both of my babies are under the weather and it’s been crazy busy for me. Love you guys I’ll keep you posted tho — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 11, 2021

"I know I haven't been interacting with you all too much. Both of my babies are under the weather and it's been crazy busy for me. Love you guys I'll keep you posted tho," wrote Cardi, who shares her kids with husband Offset. In September, the Grammy winner announced the birth of her kid with a picture of herself cuddling her newborn boy in her hospital bed, next to Offset. She and Offset married in September 2017. "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," the couple added in a statement as per PEOPLE at the time. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

However, Cardi B talked out about her post-baby body changes a month after giving birth to her second kid, dismissing claims that she underwent cosmetic surgery. "Right now, I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son, because he was sitting so low. You know when your baby is low, your hips spread," she said on her Instagram Story. "But everybody's just like, 'Cardi, you so snatched. What do you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?"

Meanwhile, in other news, Cardi B recently gushed about meeting Halle Berry. Taking to Twitter, Cardi B re-shared a post that showed the two amazing divas in an interaction where they spoke to each other on some spicy topics. After Halle Berry originally shared the video of her interaction with the rapper and wrote, "I'm still crying at this" while tagging Cardi B, the WAP singer immediately re-shared it along with an amazing appreciation tweet for Berry. Cardi B in her tweet, mentioned her excitement about meeting the actress and wrote, "Sooo guys I can’t believe I met Halle Berry…and let me tell you this tea, her skin is so soft...I wanted to bite her shoulder. BRUISED project comes out Nov 19th."

