Cardi B REVEALS how she shared 2nd pregnancy news with Offset; Recalls saying ‘I think I’m pregnant, bro’

Cardi B has opened up about the moment when she told her husband Offset that she was pregnant with their second child. During a live radio interview with Stationhead, the rapper, 28, discussed how she shared the news of her pregnancy with husband Offset and his reaction to the same. As per her observations, she started showing symptoms around two weeks before the Grammys. She recalled feeling carsick with frequent headaches, and her mouth started getting watery.

After realizing that these are signs of pregnancy, she shared the news with Offset. “I think I am pregnant, bro,” she recalled telling the Migos rapper, via PEOPLE. The family of three, with Cardi, Offset, and their 3-year-old-daughter Kulture then had a hearty laugh about the situation. “We just started laughing like, ‘Lord, we have so much to do,’” the rapper added. Cardi B also stated that she is excited to welcome another baby after daughter Kulture. Revealing that she feels like this pregnancy is a start of a “new chapter” in their lives, the Up rapper said she feels too happy about having another child.

The rapper had also surprised her fans with the news of her pregnancy while performing at the BET Awards in June, along with her husband Offset. She later took to Instagram to add a picture confirming her pregnancy with the caption, “#2! [heart emoji].” Adding to that, Cardi has also shared another adorable snap with her followers where her little daughter Kulture is touching her baby bump. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart…just like me and Henny,” referring to her younger sister Hennessy Carolina.

