Cardi B REVEALS the reason why she didn't submit WAP for Grammys 2021 nominations; Teases about her next album

During a recent Instagram Live session, Cardi B revealed to her fans that she wasn't upset about not being nominated at Grammys 2021 and rather wants to wait it out till her next album releases.

When the Grammys 2021 nominations were unveiled, there were some majorly surprising snubs that had everyone scratching their heads including The Weeknd's After Hours and Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion's WAP getting zero nominations. While fans took over Twitter to show their displeasure with The Weeknd even sharing his unimpressed stance on the nominations, Cardi B has shared her honest thoughts during a recent Instagram Live session.

Revealing why she chose not to submit WAP for Grammys 2021 nominations, Cardi stated, "Stop playing with me. Like I said, I've never pressed for a Grammy, but y’all are not gonna take away something that I know that I worked my a** off that I deserve. If I was pressed for a Grammy I would have submitted WAP for this year and I didn’t submit. I didn’t want to be submitted to award shows until I put out my album because I think my album is so good and it just means something and I worked on it a lot."

Moreover, teasing her upcoming album, the 28-year-old rapper shared, "I’ve been working on it for almost two years. Some songs are just so emotional to me because I did them during quarantine. I’m not pressed for nothing, but you're not gonna keep doing this s**t constantly because y’all are upset. Y’all cannot take my success."

Watch the snippet of Cardi B's Instagram Live session where she talks about the Grammys 2021 nominations below:

Cardi B address on why she didn’t admit WAP to the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/C6JXMolyMr — (@bardigangonly1) November 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Cardi's WAP collaborator Megan has been nominated at Grammys 2021 for Record of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance with Beyonce for Savage Remix and Best New Artist. Cardi had earlier won Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy at Grammys 2019.

