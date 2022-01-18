Cardi B REVEALS she 'really' wants to get a face tattoo of her son's name; Read tweet

Cardi B gave birth to her second child, a son, with husband Offset in September and on Sunday she stated that she is '1% close' to getting her four-month-old son's name tattooed on her face. The rapper, 29, announced the news to followers on Twitter on Sunday, adding that she was considering having it done on her jaw.

Cardi wrote on her Twitter: "Random but... I'm 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face... I really really wanna do it!" On September 6, the rapper announced the birth of his son, although has yet to reveal his name. The couple married in 2017 and also have a three-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari. Meanwhile, Offset has three more children from three separate ladies from past relationships. He has son Jordan, 12, with Justin Watson; son Kody, six, with Oriel Jamie and daughter Kalea, six, with Shya L'Amour.

Check out her tweet here:

However, Offset, 30, posted a photo of himself cradling his son alongside Cardi aboard a private jet on Saturday. The father-of-five was dressed in a blue jacket and black slacks, and he was holding his youngster in his arms. Cardi B's son wore a Moncler jacket and Gucci sneakers. Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, Cardi B claimed earlier this month that their four-month-old boy can already talk. "I'm not exaggerating, this baby is talking," Cardi claimed in an Instagram video on January 5. "I put this on everything I love."

The singer further said, "I don't know if that's like the pandemic thing. I don't know if this is normal,' Cardi added. 'This s--- is crazy. I need a camera in his room 24/7."

