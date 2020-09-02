Cardi B REVEALS she wanted to feature Lizzo in WAP music video along with Kylie Jenner, Normani & more

Cardi B recently revealed that she originally wanted Lizzo to be a part of her and Megan Thee Stallion’s famous WAP music video along with features artists like Kylie Jenner, Normani amongst others.

Singer Cardi B had a lot of iconic women in her WAP music video, from collaborator Megan Thee Stallion to dancer Normani, rapper Doja Cat and even reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. However, there was one that the 27-year-old singer also wanted to cameo in the visual for the hot song – Lizzo! Speaking with Hot 97 (via Billboard), Cardi revealed just why it didn’t work out.

“I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that. But she was on vacation and she wasn’t in town,” she shared.

Cardi added, “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything. It was so important to me to include different women that are different races and come from different backgrounds, but are so powerful and influential.”

In case you missed it, recently, Cardi defended her decision to include Kylie Jenner after some fans said that she didn’t deserve to be featured in the video. After the video debuted, some fans went to the extent of starting a petition to wipe Jenner out of the visuals altogether. “Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most…” one Twitter user posted. Cardi responded to the social media user by saying: “Normani is one of the best female artists that dances like she dances her f***in ass off!”

“Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat and hook, it is what makes you want to shake your ass.” She went on to add, “Not everything is about race. There are issues out here in the world that is about race and I preach all the time about. This is not about f***in race.”

ALSO READ: Cardi B SLAMS social media user who demands to remove Kylie Jenner from WAP video: This is not about race

Share your comment ×