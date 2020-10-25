Cardi B’s cousin and Offset in police custody after run in with Trump fans; Migos rapper streams incident live

Cardi B’s cousin Marcelo Almánzar and ex-husband Offset were recently detained by the police in California for carrying a loaded firearm in public, and Offset streamed the whole incident live on Instagram. Scroll down to watch what happened.

Migos rapper Offset was detained by police in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, and streamed part of his interaction with law enforcement live on Instagram. Offset was not arrested, police said. Cops did arrest the passenger in the car, 20-year-old Marcelo Almánzar, on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in public, Beverly Hills police said in a statement via TMZ.

Almánzar is the cousin of Offset’s wife, Cardi B, as per reports by TMZ. Cardi B’s legal name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar. In the video, Offset says he is concerned that police have their guns on him and refuses to move his hands from the steering wheel. “I’m not moving my hands," the Migos rapper says. “I’m not doing any orders, you got guns out pointed at me.” One officer asks Offset to turn off the engine. The rapper refuses, once again saying the officer has a gun on him. The cop says, “That’s my choice.” A second officer says, “We were told that you guys were waving guns around.” Offset responded, “I’m Offset from the Migos. They’re fans, that’s why they’re following me,” he tells the officer.

He then says someone hit his car with a flag. The cops ask Offset to open the door and step out of the vehicle, and he refuses, claiming that the officers can’t open his doors. The second officer then opens the door, and the third officer grabs Offset by the wrist, hauls him out of the car and the stream ends. Toward the end of the video, Offset says he will sue the police department.

Videos that have since gone viral on social media showed Offset and police surrounded by supporters of President Trump, some of whom were carrying flags. Other videos showed Cardi B near the scene as well. Cardi, also took to her Instagram handle to share how afraid she was while passing by cars in a rally supporting the president.

