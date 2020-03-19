Cardi B’s hilarious Coronavirus rant is now a viral remix and she wants to get paid; Check out her reaction

Cardi B’s rant about the coronavirus Pandemic is now a viral remix and she wants to get paid for the track. Here’s what she had to say.

Cardi B’s rant on Instagram about Coronavirus was probably the first candid celebrity reaction about the deadly Pandemic. The 27-year-old rapper totally freaked out about the health crisis that originated in China but is now haunting the entire world. She shared the post on March 11 and it went viral within hours. The video ended up inspiring various memes and was even turned into remix tracks, one of which, according to the rapper, is now trending on iTunes. And now, she wants her check.

The remix of her rant was released by an artist named DJ iMarkkeyz and it is the perfect song hear as people self-isolate during the COVID-19 crisis. “The fact that this damn coronavirus song is charting on iTunes. Hold on … let me hit the DJ up and [her record label] Atlantic so I can get my damn coins,” she wrote on Instagram. She later also revealed that she would use thee “coins” from the viral coronavirus rant remix for charity.

Check out Cardi B's rant and the remix track here:

Reacting to Cardi’s statement, a fan asked on Twitter: “Yo if y'all are getting royalties off of this @iamcardib @iMarkkeyz maybe u could consider donating a part of it to food banks or shelters that are probably flooded with new people needing help?" Responding to this tweet, both Cardi and iMarkkeyz stated that that’s exactly what they are going to do. “That was my goal,” the DJ wrote back. “Yes! That's what we going to do! Keep in mind you don't get your money right away ...but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus. We will donate!” Cardi added.

In her viral post, the famous rapper shared her thoughts on the disease and she did not hold back. “Government, let me tell y’all something, I don’t know what the f*** this coronavirus is about, I don’t understand how that s*** was from Wuhan, China…I ain’t gonna front, a b**** is scared. I’m a little scared. S*** got me panicking…a lot of you think it’s a joke, like I was thinking, right?” she said in the clip. She also asserted that considering how quickly the disease is spreading, he is going to stock up on food.

