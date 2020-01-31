Cardi B’s husband Offset DETAINED by police at Los Angeles mall; Questioned over gun possession

Cardi B’s husband Offset was detained by police at a mall in Los Angeles and was questioned about gun possession. Read on to know more.

Cardi B’s husband Offset was detained at a shopping centre in Los Angeles after the police received a call claiming someone was carrying a gun in the parking lot on January 29. The caller alleged the rapper and a group of people were walking around the parking lot with a weapon. According to a report by Page Six, while the person who was carrying the gun fled the scene, the authorities detained the Migos rapper and the rest of his group.

The police recovered two guns from the scene. Cardi’s husband and three others were taken to the station for further questioning. TMZ released a video of the moment police detained Offset and in the clip can be seen yelling at the cops as they shove him against a wall and handcuffing him. later while leaving the police station, the rapper told TMZ that it was a misunderstanding. He was released by authorities after two of the people riding with him in a car were charged with owning firearms found in the vehicle, Daily Mail quoted a gossip site.

The rapper also stated that he didn't hold any grudges against the police and that he thought they did a good job. He also announced that the incident wouldn’t stop him from shopping in the store in the future and also revealed that he gets his daughter’s clothes from the particular store. The rapper shares a one-year-old daughter, Kulture, with his wife Cardi B. The next day, Offset was spotted in Miami, ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.

