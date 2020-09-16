  1. Home
Cardi B seeking sole custody of 2 year old daughter Kulture post filing for divorce from Offset: Report

Rapper Cardi B is demanding sole custody of her 2-year-old daughter Kulture after slamming rapper husband Offset with a divorce after 3 years of marriage.
Cardi B is seeking sole custody of her daughter after divorce news. The 27-year-old WAP superstar, who just filed documents seeking a divorce from Offset after three years of marriage, is looking for primary physical custody of 2-year-old Kulture, TMZ reported Tuesday (September 15). “According to the court docs, obtained by TMZ, Cardi is seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.” 

 

“She also wants Offset to pay child support — unclear how much though at this point. No word on spousal support either, for now at least. She also makes clear in her docs that they’re currently separated, and there’s no hope of working things out,” the outlet reported.

 

In case you missed it, The 27-year-old entertainer filed for divorce from the Migos superstar, People magazine reported on yesterday. A divorce petition was filed in Superior Court, Fulton County, Georgia by Belcalis Almanzar v. Kiari Cephus. Days before, Cardi posted a seemingly cryptic quote to her Instagram story: “Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time,” along with the caption, “it’s time.”

 

The two first got engaged back in 2017. They also got secretly married that year. The couple also once split after one year of marriage back in 2018 amid allegations of Offset‘s infidelity. She later revealed why she decided to stay with him a year later. They share one child together, Kulture, 2.

 

