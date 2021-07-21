Cardi B SHOWS OFF her baby bump while lip syncing to her new song Wild Side: WATCH

Cardi B is showing off her baby bump and how! The rapper, 28, has recently released a new song with Normani, called Wild Side which is already a hit, and now the mommy-to-her shared a video of her dancing to the track on June 19.

The video clip shows Cardi B singing along the new song's chorus part. Wearing a green mesh dress, and later a black bikini, she lipsynced her own verse. Then she mentioned Normani, challenging her to post a similar video promoting their new song on social media platforms.

Check out her tweet:

Cardi B is expecting her second child with husband Offset, and the duo shares a daughter, Kulture, 3. The performer revealed about her pregnancy during the 2021 BET Awards where she wore a bodysuit with her belly shown off. The performance also had her husband Offset and his group Migos.

Recently, the rapper also celebrated her daughter's birthday. She took to Instagram to post beautiful pictures of her daughter, husband, and herself. But, things were a little topsy-turvy when Cardi had to face backlash for giving an expensive necklace to her daughter.

Wild Side, the song by Normani and Cardi B is proving to be one of Normani's most successful songs. Previously, the Normani, along with Meghan Thee Stallion, Rosalia, and Kylie Jenner had made a cameo Cardi B's WAP video.

Cardi B and Normani have also shared a couple of photos on how the two have done photoshoots for the song.

Do you like their new song Wild Side? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Cardi B reacts to trolls after they criticised her extravagant gifts for daughter Kulture; See what she said