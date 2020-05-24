  1. Home
Cardi B shows off her massive back tattoo

Rapper Cardi B has proudly revealed her giant colourful back tattoo, which features various types of flowers, a butterfly and a hummingbird.
The intricate artwork that she shared on Instagram, was done by Union3Tattoo's Jamie Schene, reports billboard.com.

"Soooo here it is! It took me several months but I'm finally finished. This is my back tattoo!" Cardi captioned the video.

"It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh. Thank you @jamie_schene."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The massive tattoo took more than 60 hours to complete over the span of 10 different cities.

"It was an awesome project and a crazy experience. Thanks for the dedication, strength, and hospitality," Schene, the tattoo artist, captioned his post.

Cardi B is no stranger to body art. The rapper already has a large peacock tattoo on her right side, as well as her husband Offset's name inked under her thigh.A

Credits :IANS

