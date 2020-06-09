Cardi B shows off her natural hair and makeup free skin in her new video; Watch

Cardi B goes all natural and make up free and shares some haircare tips with her fans in her new video.

Cardi B ditched her glam avatar and went all natural in her latest Instagram story wherein she showed off her makeup-free skin and natural hair and shared a few tips about strengthening your hair. The 27-year-old rapper admitted that her hair is not naturally curly like her 1-year-old daughter and spoke about ways to help strengthen and grow hair. Cardi B wore a white bikini and flaunted her long green nails in the video and oh boy! she looked flawless.

"So this is really how my hair is," Cardi B held her hair and showed it to her fans. "My hair gets like this when you blow dry it then two days later, it just puffs up like that. Even when you braid it, this is my hair texture," she added. She also told her followers the importance of putting healthy things on hair when taking care of them. "I do need a moisture and it’s just a good hair mask to help your hair grow and all the good things that you put in your body, you got to put in your hair," she said.

NATURAL CARDI B IS EVERYTHING!

This is not the first time when Cardi B has shared haircare tips with her fans and flaunted her original hair. The 27-year-old rapper seems to be following an effective beauty regime from before. Back in March, Cardi B had shared a video showing off her naturally thick hair with waves. "Look at my hair," she said in the video and shared tips on how to wash and nourish the same hair type.

Also Read: Cardi B shows off her massive back tattoo

