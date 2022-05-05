Cardi B shuts down feud rumours with Billie Eilish at Met Gala after party

What is Met Gala without some drama right? The biggest night for the fashion industry was held on May 2 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City where both Cardi B and Billie Eilish made stunning appearances. Although rumours speculated something went wrong at the after-party and that rumours suggested a feud between the two artists.

According to Entertainment Tonight, while Cardi made a speech to kick off the big party and greeted attendees, an out-of-context video showed Billie mouthing the words "So weird," which many assumed was a mocking reaction from the singer towards Cardi B. Setting straight all the rumours, Cardi B responded to the viral moment on Twitter.

Shutting down the rumours, the actress-singer wrote on Twitter, "I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f****n baby. Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama-free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess?"

Check out Cardi B's tweet here:

Cardi also posted some voice notes that Billie sent to her following the incident. In one of the voice notes, Eilish said, "Oh my God, I was so worried you were gonna see that. I was f**king calling the people around you weird because everyone was f*****g coming around shoving their phones in your."

Cardi B also further responded saying, "The internet is trying to divide us. They don’t understand that you’re my baby."

