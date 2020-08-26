Cardi B SLAMS claims of her & Megan Thee Stallion’s new single WAP being ‘overly explicit’: It's for adults

Cardi B is addressing all the backlash she has received over her and Megan Thee Stallion’s new single WAP. In a recent interview, Cardi explained that her music is meant for adults. Scroll down for her full chat.

Singer Cardi B is addressing backlash on her recent single WAP. In a recent interview with Australian radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show, the Grammy winner, 27, shot down claims that her new single with Megan Thee Stallion, is overly explicit within the context of the hip-hop and rap genre. In her defence, Cardi clarified: "The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music." "Other people might think it's strange and vulgar, but to me, it's almost like really normal, you know what I'm saying?"

Cardi, who shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari with her rapper husband Offset, said she wouldn't let her toddler jam out to WAP, but added that that should go without saying since her music is for grownups. "No, of course, I don't want my child to listen to this song and everything — but it's for adults," she said.

She also implied that the song wouldn't be topping charts if it was so explicit: "You wanna know something? It's what people wanna hear. If people didn't wanna hear it, if they were so afraid to hear it, it wouldn't be doing as good," said Cardi, who joked that it was "really hard" to rework the single into a radio-approved clean version.

Previously, the artist had explained to Elle USA earlier this month that she intends for her music to always make women feel empowered. "My music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad bitch. When you make a woman feel like she's the baddest bitch in the room, to me, that's female empowerment," she explained.

ALSO READ: Cardi B cancelled the #CardiBIsOver party on Twitter with one video and a TON of sass

Share your comment ×