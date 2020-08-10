Cardi B SLAMS social media user who demands to remove Kylie Jenner from WAP video: This is not about race

Cardi recently addressed fans who questioned Kylie Jenner’s appearance in her and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP music video. Scroll down to see how the rapper clapped back.

Cardi B is defending her decision to feature Kylie Jenner in her and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP music video. After the visual for the hit song dropped, many fans voiced their opinions on having Kylie in the video at all and also spoke out about the comparisons she noticed between Kylie and Normani, who is also in the video. Some fans went to the extent of starting a petition to wipe Jenner out of the visual altogether. “Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most…” one Twitter user posted.

Cardi responded to the social media user by saying: “Normani is one of the best female artists that dances like she dances her f***in ass off!”

#CardiB speaks out against comparisons between #Normani and #KylieJenner, explains why she invited Kylie to be in the #WAP video: "This is not about f*ckin race. Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party." pic.twitter.com/VcXOMQ4r0x — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2020

“Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat and hook, it is what makes you want to shake your ass.” She went on to add, “Not everything is about race. There are issues out here in the world that is about race and I preach all the time about. This is not about f***in race.”

Cardi continued, “Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid’s bday party. Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner has given me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine.”

