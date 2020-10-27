  1. Home
Cardi B SLAMS troll who said black artists ‘depreciate value of Birkin bags’; Says ‘Actually, we add value’

Cardi B recently fired back at trolls who said Black artists depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag. Scroll down to see how the WAP singer set the trolls straight.
Cardi B SLAMS troll who said black artists 'depreciate value of Birkin bags'; Says 'Actually, we add value'
Cardi B recently called out some of her fans after she noticed that some posts on social media claimed that her fave Hermes Birkin bags are “losing their value” because they’re accessible to her and other black and Hispanic people. In a video posted to her Instagram, the 28-year-old slammed the tweets and set her fans straight. 

 

“I’ve been seeing this tweet right. It had me and it had other female rappers on it. They were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermés store and they [were] also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag. I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store,” Cardi says in the video.

 

She went on, calling out those who are questioning Black women who “could get a bag from the Hermés store” because “y’all don’t do this to these white celebrities.” “So why is it that y’all gotta be asking us? What the f***? It just makes you want to brag like, ‘B**** do you know who the f*** you’re talking to?’ But no, I’m not even going to take it there,” she said.

 

Cardi herself has many Birkin bags, almost one in each colour available and recently showed them off on her Instagram. The bags reportedly retail from USD 12,000 and up.

 

“Another thing is that they’re saying we’re depreciating the value,” she pointed out about the criticism about Black women getting the bags. “Actually, we add value because when we mention brands in hip-hop, s*** go up.” Cardi continued, “And another thing is, why when a Black girl, why when a Hispanic girl [has] a bag you have to question it? ‘Oh is it fake?’ or ‘She’s a scammer’ or ‘She’s f***ing a n***** for it,’” the star said. “There’s a lot of boss-ass b****es out here. There’s b****es that’s getting money out here.”

 

