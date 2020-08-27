Cardi B SLAMS troll who said the world needs less of the singer & more of Melania Trump

WAP singer and clap back queen Cardi B recently slammed a troll who said “America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B.” See the singer’s feisty response below.

The rapper, 27, replied, "Didn't she used to sell that Wap?" referencing her controversial new single with Megan Thee Stallion. The comment seemed to reference chatter that has circulated online for years, categorically denied by the first lady, that around the time that she formerly worked as a model, and posed for several full-frontal nudes, she was also engaged as an escort. No evidence has surfaced to support the rumors, and Mrs. Trump successfully sued the Daily Mail for libel over an article that repeated them. The Daily Mail not only issued an apology and retraction but also reportedly paid Mrs. Trump USD 2.9 million to settle her claim.

Cardi, who formerly worked as a stripper, also went on to tweet a semi-nude photo of the first lady from her days as a model, writing, "This pic giving me 'yea u f***kin wit some wet ass p***sy' vibes ... just sayin."

In what was almost certainly her longest-ever speech Tuesday, Mrs. Trump addressed the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and the “harsh reality” of centuries of racial injustice. The first lady, 50, also spoke about her Be Best initiative, the toll of drug addiction, and why she felt "proud" to "cast my vote again for Donald this November."

