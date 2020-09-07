  1. Home
Cardi B SLAMS trolls for photoshopping her pics: Sad that the people behind this, trying to bash me are WOMEN

Cardi B clapped back at trolls who are photoshopping Cardi B’s paparazzi pictures and putting them up on social media. Read what she said below.
WAP singer and clapback queen Cardi B is calling out her haters. The 27-year-old Bodak Yellow rapper posted a (now deleted) side-by-side candid of herself on Instagram on Sunday (September 6). And took a dig at all the social media users who are trolling her. “It’s the fact that people try to photoshop my face and body to post on their platform so people can bash me and make me feel down on my appearance on purpose,” she began in her caption.

 

“And the fact this a paparazzi picture from months ago …..That’s why I pray everyday and God keep blessing me triple in people face cause they done tried everything to bring me down from making rumours about me to now photoshopping me trying to make me go viral with a photoshop pic of a paparazzi pic from months ago,” she wrote.

 

“Like when was the last time I had a nose ring ? And why the duck ya make me look like a middle eastern boy? WHAT DONT YA GET …Trying to bring me down and doing f–k s–t to me it’s only going to bring you lil pleasure and laughter for a day or 2 then ya going to get reminded AGAIN AND AGAIN that no matter what ya tried I still came on top ! And the sad s–t is that the people that be doing these rumors and be trying to make people bash me about my looks are WOMEN!.”

 

