Cardi B slams user on social media who posted her home's address online and made it viral

Cardi B hits back at a user who posted her home's address on the internet and gets him to delete his account.

With stardom and fame, comes lack of privacy as fans always want to know what you're doing. Cardi B is struggling with a similar issue after a user on social media posted her home's address online and made it viral. Cardi B has already been overwhelmed with the news of George Floyd's tragic death at the hands of four policemen in US. She has proactively been voicing her dissent against racial discrimination in society and now she has got another issue to deal with.

Cardi B's tweets did not go well with a user who then challenged her views and took his online rivalry to another level by making her address viral on the internet and putting her privacy at stake. As a response, Cardi B sent a message to him slamming the user for his vindictive actions. "Cardi B is applauding rioters for burning businesses and ruining black communities. Since rioting ‘is only about Floyd’ and not about people’s property, maybe rioters should direct their attention to Cardi B’s new home," the user wrote.

@parkerbrownusa you really posted Cardi’s address that’s called docking and it’s illegal because it’s has the intention to cause harm. Cardi has a family her husband , daughter , etc and you just tried to endanger them ...you’re probably gonna get sued .... #CardiB pic.twitter.com/e7UqQGVqIF — The Mogul Minute (@TheMogulGirl) May 30, 2020

Cardi B went on to address the man himself and replied, "Imma let you know this right now. Anybody that comes to my property WILL DIE! That’s a promise!" The rapper's fans too sided with her and lashed out at the man who posted Cardi B's home address and a photograph of it. As a result, not only has the user deleted his post but also his Instagram and Twitter handle.

