Cardi B smokes 3 cigarettes at once while watching US Election coverage; Fans relate to the WAP singer

Cardi B recently shared a cheeky video of her smoking, not 1 but 3 cigarettes at once while watching the US election coverage and fans quickly flooded the comments section and saying how relatable her mood is.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: November 5, 2020 01:31 am
Cardi B shared that she was smoking during election night on Tuesday. The WAP hip-hop star posted an Instagram video of her puffing on three cigarettes at once. The video quickly racked up more than 10 million views. “How these elections got me watching these states turn red,” she wrote in the caption. As soon as the rapper posted the video on her Instagram, fans commented sharing how relatable Cardi’s mood is right now. Fans commented: “Same sis, same” and “A MOOD!” A fan even wrote: “Girl we already doomed, don’t need you getting lung cancer on top of all else.”

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the unversed, Cardi B is a progressive politics enthusiast who’s expressed interest in running for office, has spoken out against President Donald Trump in the past. In an August interview for Elle magazine, she told then-presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, “I just want Trump out. His mouth gets us in trouble so much.” “I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s OK not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be OK,” she said, referring to how Trump has downplayed the coronavirus pandemic. “I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better.”

 

Since millions of votes still have yet to be counted in the race between Biden and Trump, the rapper will just have to stress out like the rest of us.

 

ALSO READ: US Election 2020: Elizabeth Banks, Jimmy Kimmel, Padma Lakshmi’s tweets on #ElectionAnxiety will make you LOL

Credits : Instagram, Elle magazine

US Election 2020: Elizabeth Banks, Jimmy Kimmel, Padma Lakshmi’s tweets on #ElectionAnxiety will make you LOL

