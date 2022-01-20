Cardi B steps up for her hometown; Is paying Bronx Fire victims' funeral and burial costs

Trigger Warning

In a tragic event, 17 people were killed during a fire outbreak throughout a high-rise apartment complex in the Bronx, New York City. This has been the deadliest fire in NYC in decades, according to the authorities. The mayor of NYC announced that Cardi B will be stepping up to cover all costs of the funeral and burial services for the victims.

Cardi B is known for her strong ties to the Bronx as she was raised there. In an official statement, via ET, the rapper revealed that many of her family and friends still live in the Bronx and also added that she is, "extremely proud to be from the Bronx." Cardi continued and said, "When I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help. I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal." She also sent her prayers and condolences to all the families affected by the fire.

Among the victims, many had links to Gambia, West Africa. Many families of these victims planned to bury them in their motherland in Africa. The popstar has promised to pay for their repatriation costs which involve the expenses required for transporting the victims' bodies to their homeland.

The fire's origin is calculated to be a malfunctioning space heater. The fire spread fast and 17 people were killed of which 8 were children.