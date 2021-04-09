Cardi B takes 2 year old daughter Kulture on USD 29k shopping spree; Says ‘God gave me a doll for a reason’

WAP singer Cardi B recently treated her 2-year-old daughter Kulture with a USD 29000 shopping spree, which included purchases of several luxury bags and jewellery.

Cardi B is spoiling her daughter and she isn’t leaving any stone unturned. Her 2-year-old daughter with Offset-Kulture Kiari Cephus was treated to 7 brand-new designer bags along with jewellery and hair accessories. The WAP singer took to IG stories and showed off the massive haul for Kulture, she said: “I went crazy shopping. All for Kulture though, nothing is mine. All KK.” She also quipped “What? God gave me a doll for a reason!”

In a since-deleted Instagram post spotlighting Kulture’s gifts, which total around USD 29,000, Cardi elaborated, “This is what happens when God gives me the baby girl I always wanted. I shop more for her than I do myself.” In another Instagram post on Wednesday, Cardi shared some sweet snaps of Kulture sporting her new Chanel earrings and barrette, along with her white Lady Dior tote and a furry animal-print vest. “Made in Belcalis. @kulturekiari my girly cheetah girl,” she wrote.

For the unversed, Cardi shares with her 2-year-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset, who has been on again off again these past few months. Back in September, Offset faced criticism for gifting Kulture a pink Hermès Birkin bag worth USD 10,000 for her second birthday. “If I’m fly and daddy’s fly, then so is the kid,” Kulture wrote on her own Instagram at the time. “If I was looking like a bad bitch, expensive bitch, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y’all would talk s—t. So I’m not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She going to match mommy,” Cardi later said on IG.

