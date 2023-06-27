Cardi B talks about divorcing Offset; Rapper says she can find a replacement easily

Cardi B is ready to move on and find another man if the time comes. The rapper recently admitted that she would not be hesitant to find a replacement for her husband, Offset, if he were to make a mess of things. The couple shares two children together and has been married since September 2017. Cardi B recently admitted that if she gets divorced, it won’t take her long to be “cuffed again”.

Cardi B talks about getting a divorce from Offset

In a recent Twitter Spaces session, Cardi B spoke about how she will tolerate no nonsense from anybody, her husband included. “I don’t be outside like that, so when I do be outside, these ballplayers, these rappers, and these dudes — they see me,” she explained.

She explained how men are generally intimidated by her. She added, “And their voices start trembling. They are nervous! Because I’m a bad b**ch! You don’t got that — I got that.”

The rapper spoke about the possibility of a divorce and what her plans after would be. “So every time you try to bring turmoil to my marriage, I’m just saying, y’all know what’s gonna happen next. We’re gonna get a divorce, and people are gonna be mad nosey and mad happy,” Cardi explained.

Cardi B on getting cuffed by someone else

The mother of two opened up about what she would do if she got divorced from her husband. The rapper revealed, “I’m gonna make an album, and people are gonna wanna hear the album because of it.” Cardi added how it would not be difficult for her to find a replacement by adding, “Another rich n**ga’s gonna cuff me. And what? What’ll be the point that y’all are tryna make?”

The rapper’s husband seemed amused at his wife’s reply as he directly replied to her comments by tweeting with a set of laughing emojis, “Fly like a bird”

Cardi B and Offset met in 2017 and got married in the September of the same year. The pair have had an on-and-off relationship following that. They share 2 children together, a daughter named Kulture and a son named Wave.

