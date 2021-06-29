Cardi B talks about her sibling bond with Hennessy as daughter Kulture gears up to become a big sister

Cardi B shared gorgeous pictures from her maternity photoshoot as she reflected on welcoming her second baby with Offset and how her daughter is reacting to it.

Cardi B and Offset are all set to become parents again and the couple recently announced their pregnancy in the most snazzy way during a performance at the BET Awards 2021. Cardi turned up on stage at the awards ceremony wearing a midriff-bearing sheer dress that flaunted her baby bump. While Cardi and Offset are gearing up for baby no 2, their daughter Kulture also seems excited to become the big sis.

After making her pregnancy announcement at the awards, Cardi soon took to Instagram to share pictures from her maternity shoot. One of the pictures also showed her daughter holding onto her baby bump and along with it, the rapper wrote the sweetest message about the bond of siblings and also spoke about her and Offset being ready for another child.

Talking about her own bond with sister Hennessy Carolina, Cardi mentioned that she hopes Kulture to have a similar sibling equation with her second baby. She wrote, "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will."

Take a look at Cardi B's maternity photoshoot click with daughter Kulture

Among other photos from the maternity shoot, Cardi B also shared a photo with Offset. The Money singer reflected on her marriage with Offset and having another baby as she wrote, "We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!!"

Cardi B and Offset's daughter Kulture Kiari will turn 3 in July. Apart from her, Offset, 29, is also a father to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from his previous relationships.

