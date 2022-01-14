Cardi B testifies against YouTuber in libel case, says she felt 'extremely suicidal'

Content Warning: This article includes references to suicide and depression.

Cardi B opened up about going through a tough time after watching allegations about her made by YouTuber Tasha. The rapper recently testified in the libel case against the YouTuber as she appeared in Georgia court for the hearing. The WAP singer gave a emotional testimony about her mental health struggle following the blogger's comments.

As reported by Billboard, Cardi B addressed the toll taken by the blogger’s allegedly defamatory posts about her which included claims that the singer had herpes and also an incident with a beer bottle. Opening up on how her mental health was affected because of these false allegations, Cardi B said, "I felt extremely suicidal."

The rapper also maintained that she had also developed fatigue, anxiety, weight loss and migraines due to the blogger's comments. Cardi B's recent testimony came after she filed a lawsuit in 2019 where she claimed Kebe legally defamed her with dozens of videos containing shocking claims and allegations against her.

According to Billboard, the jury trial kicked off on Monday in Atlanta's federal courthouse and is also expected to continue next week.

During her testimony, Cardi also revealed how the defamatory claims affected her relationship with her daughter Kulture and husband Offset. Speaking about the same, she added that she felt as if she "didn't deserve" her daughter Kulture whom she welcomed along with Offset in July 2018. Recently, Cardi also welcomed her second child with Offset, a baby boy on September 4th. As per TMZ, Cardi also stated that she felt defeated and depressed and didn't want to sleep with her husband amid the difficult time.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.