Cardi B ‘tried to forgive Offset in the last 2 years for cheating scandal’ before filing for divorce?

Offset’s cheating scandal and his history of being unfaithful is apparently the reason why Cardi B filed for divorce. Scroll down for details.

Sources are speaking out about why Cardi B and Offset may be splitting up after three years of marriage. A source told E! News, “She’s really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him. It’s been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again.”

“He has been pleading with her that he hasn’t, but many girls have come forward with claims. She had enough and decided to file,” the insider said, adding she “wants to be a good example for her daughter and women out there.”

In case you missed it, it was recently reported that Cardi B was seeking sole custody of her daughter after divorce news. The 27-year-old WAP superstar, who just filed documents seeking a divorce from Offset after three years of marriage, is looking for primary physical custody of 2-year-old Kulture, TMZ reported Tuesday (September 15). “According to the court docs, obtained by TMZ, Cardi is seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.”

It was also reported that “she also wants Offset to pay child support — unclear how much though at this point. No word on spousal support either, for now at least. She also makes clear in her docs that they’re currently separated, and there’s no hope of working things out,” the outlet reported.

ALSO READ: Cardi B seeking sole custody of 2 year old daughter Kulture post filing for divorce from Offset: Report

Share your comment ×