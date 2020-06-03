Cardi B wants to vote out US President Donald Trump in the November elections; Says 'We can all win together'

Cardi B urges people to make using of their voting powers and wishes to vote out US President Donald Trump.

Cardi B has been posting a series of tweets about George Floyd's death and is one of the celebs who have come out in support of the protests for the Black Lives Matter movement. Besides this, the American rapper has been voicing her opinion about a lot of things. A few days ago, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga had called out US President Donald Trump for his comment on George Floyd's death protests and now Cardi B has made it evident that she wishes to vote out Donald Trump in the November elections.

Although the singer hasn't mentioned anything about George Floyd protests her post makes her displeasure against the US President quite evident. Sharing a screenshot of Donald Trump's posts, Cardi B wrote, "Hey guys this is why we NEED TO VOTE ! Trump is encouraging his supporters to vote and THEY WILL ! They follow everything and do everything he tells them to do." She also reminded the others that they too have a power. "WE have the power to vote as well. Trump and the Republican Party have a lot of influencers,followers and supporters but so do WE!" Cardi B continued.

"All the celebs and influencers we have the same following and THATS WHY WE ENCOURAGING YOU TO VOTE! This is something that WE CAN ALL WIN TOGETHER.YOU will be apart of change," Cardi B further adds. The 27-year-old is known for wearing her heart on her sleeve as she never shies away from expressing her opinions in public. A few days ago, Cardi B also slammed a social media user who posted her home address online and made it viral.

