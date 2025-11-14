Cardi B Welcomes Baby No.4, Her First Child With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs: ‘One More Reason to Love Me’

Rapper Cardi B has added another son to her growing family, and this time it’s with boyfriend Stefon Diggs. She shared the news with her fans via a new video posted on her Instagram account. She admitted how the end of her last relationship marked the start of a new one and added that this will make her love herself even more. The star also spoke about getting ready for going on tour soon and making her new album get more attention.

Cardi B personally announces birth of 4th child, her first with Stefon Diggs

American musician Cardi B and footballer Stefon Diggs have become parents to a baby boy! On November 13, 2025, local time, the performer shared the news with the world. “My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve,” she said to her 163 million followers.

Adding about where this takes her, here onwards, she added over a video of her song Hello, “This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever.”

Her previous three kids include Kulture, 7 years old, Wave, 4 years old, and Blossom, 13 months, who she shares with former husband Offset. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots' wide receiver has a daughter named Nova, aged 9, from a previous partner.

