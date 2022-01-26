Cardi B on winning libel lawsuit against YouTuber: I thought I would never be heard or vindicated

Cardi B recently won a major defamation lawsuit that she had filed against a YouTuber. The rapper was awarded nearly USD 3 million in punitive damages and attorneys' fees in her lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha Kebe, a.k.a. Tasha K, per Billboard. Following her big win, the rapper released a statement to People and said it brings her great happiness.

In her testimony for the case, Cardi B had opened up about her mental health struggle and maintained having felt suicidal after hearing Kebe's claims in her YouTube videos. After winning the libel case recently, the rapper in a statement to People said, "After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness. I appreciate Judge Ray for conducting a fair and impartial trial."

She further added, "I thought I would never be heard or vindicated and I felt completely helpless and vulnerable. I have never taken for granted the platform that my fame allows me to have, which is why for over three years I dedicated every resource I had to seek justice."

The rapper also thanked her fans and family for their support amid the libel trial and especially for being there for her during the difficult time she faced due to the false narratives that were being shared online.

As for the case, Cardi B had filed the lawsuit in March 2019 and accused Kebe of making "malicious" claims against her, such as alleging the rapper cheated on her husband, used cocaine, and contracted herpes and HPV.

