Cardi B wins defamation lawsuit of more than USD 1 million against YouTuber

Cardi B bags a big win in court after filing for a defamation lawsuit against Latasha Kebe aka Tasha K, a YouTuber who allegedly on several accounts slandered the rapper by spreading rumours about her health and personal life. Cardi B accused Kebe of attempting to defame her through videos on her YouTube channel misinforming her audience about the WAP singer's sex life and also claiming that she had herpes.

On Monday, i.e. January 24, Cardi won the case and subsequently received USD 1 million in general damages and USD 250,000 in medical expense after she had testified in court that Kebe's actions had induced emotional stress and even caused her to feel "extremely suicidal." As per Billboard, via ET, the Grammy Award winner attested in court that she felt "helpless" due to Kebe's constant slander on her YouTube channel which has 1 million subscribers. Adding to that Cardi also testified, she suffered from fatigue anxiety, weight loss, and migraines because of the YouTuber.

Cardi further said that Tasha's toxicity had traveled to the singer's Instagram account and had made her life difficult. She clarified that she never had herpes but netizens were on a constant drive to accuse her of this false claim and further accused her of being a terrible mother even going as far as telling her to get away from her children. Cardi said while on the stand, "Only an evil person could do that s**t."

Additionally, Cardi informed the jury about her tough upbringing filled with poverty, homelessness, and physical abuse, she said despite so much hardship she had never felt suicidal but Kebe's claims had pushed her off that ledge resulting in Cardi B seeking professional help.

