Cardi B's daughter Kulture flaunts her singing skills in adorable video

Cardi B and Offset’s musical DNA has finally kicked in! Cardi recently took to her Instagram feed and shared an adorable video of her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, showing off her singing skills. The clip features Kulture singing with her aunt, Cardi’s sister Hennessy Carolina, and it is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. In the video, Hennessy can be seen preparing her niece to sing along to the classic nursery rhyme Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.

In the video captioned “My babies @hennessycarolina,” Kulture passionately sings her way to the song whole excitingly pointing to the body parts listed in the lyrics. The proud mother can be heard singing along with her daughter in the background. In the comment section, Hennessy gushed over her niece for doing such a great job with the song. “AUNTIESSSSS SMART BABYYYYYY. I LOVEEEEE Herrr sooooooooo much!!!! :'))))," she wrote. The comment section was also flooded by the rapper’s fans who showered her little daughter with love.

“Kulture so smart and cute,” a follower wrote. People also made note of Kulture's complete lack of camera shyness, another fan wrote. Many commented that Kulture is ready to be a performer just like her mother. “Sooooo smart she ready to be a performer screaming it like that lol she's no kid bop honey she's the real deal," another fan commented.