Cardi B's most iconic pop-culture moments featuring her catchphrase, Instagram lives, and more in 2023

2023 has been a big year for the fan-favorite rapper Cardi B. The year came with many achievements on the professional front, fashion moments that went viral, and the dropping of new hits. We are taking a look at the highlights of this year for Cardi B.

Cardi B interacts with fans on her Instagram Live

When it comes to her Instagram or TikTok lives, Cardi B has made headline after headline. Earlier this year in May, Cardi took to her live video and hinted to fans about her latest single and upcoming album. The Bodak Yellow singer said, "I know, I know, I know I been frontin', but it's because my mind has been going crazy b**ch, 'cause you know, I be everywhere. This album is coming, OK.” Cardi B also got a painful tongue piercing while live on Instagram. The live has now been deleted. Later in a recent Instagram live she announced her divorce by sharing that she is dropping deadweight as she begins a new year.

Cardi B nailed her fashion game and left no crumbs

This year includes multiple sartorial milestones marked by Cardi B. Earlier this month, the rapper turned showstopper for Balenciaga in their Fall ‘24 show. She marked her runway debut wearing a blue fur coat. She also took Paris Fashion Week by storm in her Avante Garde looks that included a black ensemble by Daniel Roseberry which she picked for the Schiaparelli Fall ‘23 show. She also donned a tweed skirt suit paired with a golden veil while she attended Thom Browne’s show. For the Balenciaga show in July, she picked a latex bodysuit and a green puffed-out skirt. The singer also attended the Grammy Awards in a blue Couture Cutout gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

ALSO READ: Cardi B attempts famous TikTok hack to fix wardrobe mishap in a topless video

Advertisement

The singer decided to put herself first when it came to her personal life

Cardi B recently announced that she wants to call it quits with her husband Offset. This came after multiple cheating rumors made rounds. Earlier this year a video went viral on the internet that showed Offset getting arrested, while Cardi was trying to protect him. After a tumultuous marriage, Cardi B has announced that she has decided to put her interests first. In a cryptic message on her Instagram stories, Cardi shared, “You know when you outgrow relationships.” She also wrote that she was “tired of protecting people’s feelings” and wanted to put her priorities in order. She concluded by saying, “I gotta put myself first.” The singer shares two children with Offset, her daughter Kulture, 5 and son Wave, 2.

When Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion set the MTV VMAs stage on fire

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion had the audience in awe of them when they performed their new single ‘Bongos’ at the award ceremony. This marked their second collaboration after their super-hit collaboration WAP. Cardi B entered the stage by hanging onto a pole on top of a large glowing ball and had the crowds cheering. She joined Megan as they stopped to twerk for the cameras. The duo wore coordinated blue outfits and gave us twinning goals. The cameras caught Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez grooving to the song as the duo gave us one of the best performances in VMAs history.

Cardi B looked ravishing on the cover of Vogue Mexico

Earlier this year, Vogue Mexico released its September 2023 cover featuring Cardi B. The cover image displayed the rapper in an all-black attire with her hands on her hips and styled frizzy curls. Sharing the cover, Vogue Mexico wrote in Spanish, which translated to, “You know her name, now it’s time to learn where the artist came from as she writes her own story.”

ALSO READ: Are Cardi B and Offset splitting up? Exploring their relationship as rapper shares cryptic Instagram stories amid breakup rumors