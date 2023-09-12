Cardi B's spills about mic-toss drama and delivers HILARIOUS housewives tagline on Watch What Happens Live

Cardi B, the Grammy-winning rapper known for her bold personality and chart-topping hits, made a memorable appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During the show, she not only shared a witty tagline for the Housewives franchise but also revealed a surprising side to her personality.

Cardi B's Housewives tagline

Cardi B wasted no time in delivering a tagline that perfectly captures her fierce personality. She quipped, "The only thing I throw harder than mics is shade." This statement, a playful reference to a recent incident, showcased Cardi's humor and quick wit.

The reference to throwing mics harks back to an incident in July when Cardi B was performing at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas. After being doused with a drink by a concertgoer, she responded by tossing her microphone at the offender. The incident went viral on TikTok, but security swiftly intervened, escorting the woman out of the event. Cardi was briefly listed as a suspect for battery but was later cleared of charges after an investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Cardi B shifted to charity from Mic

In a surprising turn of events, the microphone involved in the incident was auctioned for charity on eBay, turning a moment of frustration into a positive contribution.

Despite her outgoing public persona, Cardi B revealed her shyness during the show. She shared that when she meets other celebrities, she often freezes up and finds it challenging to engage in conversation. She humorously described her own "mute" moments when meeting stars and reassured fans that her shyness doesn't reflect any disinterest but rather an overwhelming sense of awe.

Cardi B's upcoming music release

Cardi B also teased her fans with exciting news about her music career. She mentioned that her upcoming album is set to be completed by the end of the year, with a release planned for the following year. This announcement left her fans eagerly anticipating new music from the talented rapper.

Cardi B's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen was a delightful mix of humor, candidness, and musical updates. Her clever Housewives tagline and revelation of her shy side offered fans a glimpse into the multifaceted personality of this chart-topping artist. As we await her upcoming album, it's clear that Cardi B continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world.

