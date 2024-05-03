Cardi B's Wardrobe Malfunction Is Reason Why She Was Late For Knicks Vs 76ers Game; Here's How She Fixed It

Cardi B reportedly faced a wardrobe malfunction on Wednesday when she was en route to Madison Square Garden arena to attend the Knicks play Philadelphia 76s in Game 5 of their playoff series. Per Page Six, Cardi B’s chest “bust out” of her blouse on May 1, causing her to nearly miss the game, which she otherwise caught three minutes of action off.

Per a Page Six source, the rap star’s wardrobe malfunction had her scrambling back to the closet to get the problem fixed up while her husband, Offset, kept up with the big game from the beginning. When Cardi arrived, though, she arrived in style, sporting an ultra-luxurious Birkin bag that caught everyone's attention at the court.

Cardi B arrived with only three minutes to spare for the Knicks vs. Philadelphia game — But She Arrived In Style!

When Cardi took her designated courtside seat at the arena, she looked super relaxed in a blue gingham button-up shirt, which she paired with a brown plaid miniskirt with an extra-high slit. The WAP singer accessorized her dress-down look with a pair of Y2K-friendly sunglasses from Blackpink singer Jenny Kim's collaboration with Gentle Monster and a gold chain choker, per Vogue. Also catching everyone's attention at the game was her pair of white-heeled boots from Loewe.

While Cardi was decked out from top to bottom in luxury goods, none of it came close to the bag that dangled from her wrist: a 30cm Himalaya Hermés Birkin. The super rare bag, per Vogue, is made of Nile crocodile hide and fetches resale prices starting in the $300,000 range.

(Pinkvilla does not endorse or support any form of animal cruelty).

As for the result of the game, the Knicks lost to the Sixers 106-112 in an overtime disappointment.

Is Cardi B back with Offset — No confirmation yet

Cardi B and Offset enjoyed the game night date on Wednesday, but neither of them has confirmed or denied rumors of them getting back together after Cardi B declared her single status in December last year.

At the aforementioned game, Cardi B and Offset could be seen in high spirits as they both waved at the camera when it captured them for the giant screen fixed in the stadium. Prior to the game night, Offset also took to Instagram stories to share a video of Cardi lounging in a home movie theater.

For those who are unaware, Cardi B and Offset, who share daughter Kulture Kiari, 5, and son Wave Set, 2, tied the knot in 2017 and have since been in an on-again-off-again relationship.

