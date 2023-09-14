CardiB and Offset's playful shenanigans in restroom; pretends to create funny sex tape at the MTV VMA

Cardi B and Offset, the famous music couple, had a playful moment at the MTV VMAs. During a break in the event, they decided to pretend to make a funny sex tape in a restroom. But don't worry, they were fully dressed, and it was all just for laughs. Here’s the inside scoop.

Cardi B and Offset create funny tape

In the video, Cardi B was bent over, making some funny sounds, while Offset had a big smile on his face. Apparently, a friend outside the bathroom was looking for a phone charger, and Cardi invited her in, which made them all laugh.

If you're wondering what got them in the mood for this funny act, it might have been Cardi's outfit. She was wearing the same outfit she wore for her performance of Bongos with Megan Thee Stallion earlier at the event. Offset seemed to be loving her look!

This isn't the first time we've seen Cardi and Offset getting playful. They've shared goofy and affectionate moments before, like when Cardi was twerking on Offset in Las Vegas in July. They know how to have fun together.

Cardi B was nominated for Best Hip Hop at the VMAs for her song Tomorrow 2, a collaboration with GoRilla, but unfortunately, they didn't win. However, it seems like they felt like winners in the bathroom, having a good time.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s probably going to get worse before it gets better’: Tom Sandoval opens up about public life after Raquel Leviss affair

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion collaborated on new song Bongos

On a different note, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion recently teamed up again for Cardi's song Bongos. The music video for the song features them in bold and colorful looks and has been a hit on YouTube. Cardi revealed that the video's production cost her over $2 million due to the need to keep the song a secret and changes in location due to hurricane season. In their vibrant music video, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion can be seen wearing an array of outfits, from oversized feathered hats to stringy bikinis as they enjoy a day at the beach. Director Tanu Muino also included indoor scenes, one of which had Cardi in a colorful room, blending in with the rainbow stripes of a couch she relaxed on. Up till now, Bongos has gained millions of views on YouTube since its Friday debut. Cardi B hopes these numbers will continue to rise.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Hudson's 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' and 'The Talk' reopen amid WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes: What You Need to Know