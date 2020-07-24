Cardigan Music Video: Taylor Swift weaves love with politics while reminding us of Out of the Woods & Delicate

Taylor Swift dropped the music video of Cardigan. The visually appealing video is directed by the singer herself and it brings back a few memories of her previous eras.

Taylor Swift has come to our rescue amid these trying times with her 8th studio album, Folklore. The international singer surprised fans when she decided to drop the new album along with a music video of the song Cardigan. The song has been written by Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner. Swift returns to the director's chair with the music video and boy, she certainly deserves to be nominated (if not win) for the Best Music Video at the music awards season.

The new song is divided into four stages. She starts off by playing the music in a vintage cabin sporting a nightdress. As she works her magic on the piano, she sees the magic inside her piano and follows the light. It leads her into the woods before she finds herself in an ocean with the unsteady weather conditions before she finds follows the light and returns home. All through the time, she held on to her music.

The music video reminded us of her different eras. Starting from Love Story, going on to the Out of the Woods and adding with Delicate. The last instance also made us feel that she referred to herself as a cardigan in Joe Alwyn's life. If the music video wasn't symbolic enough, she went ahead and added the line: "When you are young they assume you know nothing" to make a powerful political statement.

