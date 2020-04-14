Carey Hart reflects on his wife Pink and son’s ‘intense’ battle with COVID 19, Says ‘My son got the worse’

Carey Hart opened up about his wife Pink and son’s intense battle with the Coronavirus. Here’s what he had to say.

Pink recently detailed her and her 3-year-old son Jameson’s scary battle with the deadly coronavirus. While the two have now recovered, her husband Carey Hart opened up about the disease and stated that his wife and son got extremely sick. Just like Pink mentioned in her social media posts and during an interaction with Ellen DeGeneres, Carey also stated that their son’s condition was very critical. In a video chat with Ellen, the songstress had mentioned that her son threw up and suffered bad chest pains and breathing issues while battling the disease. “It was the scariest thing I've ever, ever been through in my whole life,” she had stated.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Jason Ellis Show, Carey mentioned that his son getting sick “debunked the whole theory that this only hits old people.” He also stated that Pink was finding it extremely difficult to breathe as the virus attacked her lungs. Carey had returned home from Daytona Beach Bike Week around March 11 and following the social distancing rules, the family went on full lockdown. He said that they all started getting sick after 3-4 days and Pink and his son saw the worst of it.

He said his son was put in the bath for about four-five times a day as they tried to break his fever. On the other hand, Pink’s situation was getting worse so they had to move to their Los Angeles home to be closer to the singer’s doctors. While they were ready for the virus to attack Carey and their 8-year-old daughter Willow too, since they were living in the same house, the two never showed any symptoms.

