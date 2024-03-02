Carey Mulligan Reveals Wanting To Be A Part Of THIS Rom-Com With Spaceman Co-Star Adam Sandler; Find Out

Spaceman was released on Netflix yesterday. The film will transport the viewers into a captivating narrative of isolation and introspection amidst the vast expanse of space. Adam Sandler's portrayal of Jakub Procházka, an astronaut grappling with solitude and longing for his wife Lenka (Carey Mulligan), imbues the film with emotional depth. After Jakub encounters a mysterious creature named Hanuš, voiced by Paul Dano, the lines between reality and illusion blur, prompting him to confront his past and present. Through the lens of their complex relationship, Spaceman offers a poignant exploration of love, loss, and the enigmatic nature of the universe.

Carey Mulligan on doing a rom-com with Adam Sandler

Carey Mulligan expressed her enthusiasm for collaborating with Adam Sandler again, this time in a romantic comedy, following their work together in the Netflix drama Spaceman. Mulligan, speaking at the premiere of the film, reminisced about her favorite Sandler films and said, “The Wedding Singer is one of my favorite movies; 50 First Dates, everything he’s done with Jennifer Aniston, I am there for it.” She further told Variety at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, “We have to do a rom-com 100 percent!”

Mulligan further added that they have to pick a location first where they would have a "nice holiday" and then build a story around it.

Adam Sandler on Spaceman

Adam Sandler's involvement in the film adaptation of Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař came about after a meeting with director Johan Renck. Renck's vision for the project evidently resonated with Sandler, prompting him to sign on for the role. He said, “I had a meeting set up with Johan because I loved ‘Chernobyl. He gave me the script, and I read it, and I said, ‘That’s pretty powerful, romantic, heartbreaking stuff.’ I was like, ‘Let’s do it, man.’ Then Carrie came, and then Paul.”

The actor also revealed that he found a resemblance to his character being away from his family for such a long time. He added, “There are times that I’m away that it crushes me. You’re away. You can’t get back there. Your family has their life and your heart’s pounding, and you’re going, ‘I can’t wait to see them.’”

Additionally, during the premiere of the film in Berlin earlier this month, Sandler shared a glimpse into the physical challenges he faced while filming scenes requiring simulated zero gravity. Sandler disclosed the discomfort of wearing a harness for extended periods, revealing that it became so painful that he began to bleed as the harness cut into his skin. Director Johan Renck witnessed the toll it took on Sandler firsthand, as he said, “That’s the thing about being a director. Unfortunately, there’s always a version of hurting your actor. But to be honest, it’s like, ‘I don’t give a shit if it hurts.’ We have to make this movie, man. But the fact that he performed through it, it is very painful. Imagine by shooting day 23, and you’re hanging in that harness. I remember I would be shooting and I would yell, ‘Cut,’ and I would see his face just contorting [in pain]. I was like, ‘Shit, man, I’m abusing this guy.’ But he’s such a beautiful human being. He would never complain.”

In Spaceman, Adam Sandler takes on the role of an astronaut embarking on a solitary, year-long mission in space. Amidst the isolation, he grapples with the revelation of his faltering marriage, with Carey Mulligan portraying his wife. However, the narrative takes a surreal turn as Sandler's character begins encountering a giant spider aboard his spacecraft, voiced by Paul Dano.

